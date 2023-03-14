Bangladesh whitewash England 3-0 in T20s

DHAKA: Liton Das smashed a Twenty20 career-best 73 as Bangladesh stunned world champions England to sweep the series 3-0 and score a massive upset in front of an ecstatic home crowd.

In a major humiliation for England’s normally clinical white ball unit ahead of the 50-over World Cup in India later this year, Bangladesh won the third and final T20 in Dhaka by 16 runs.

The home side already won the first game by six wickets and the second by four wickets to give Bangladesh their first series victory over England in any format.

Set 159 to win after winning the toss and opting to bowl, England managed only 142 for the loss of six wickets despite Dawid Malan making 53 and captain Jos Buttler 40 as Taskin Ahmed took 2-26.

Opener Liton gave Bangladesh a positive start, putting on 55 runs with Rony Talukdar in the opening stand.

England’s first breakthrough came when Adil Rashid dismissed Rony for 24 but Najmul Hossain and Liton added 84 runs for the second wicket to keep up momentum.

Bangladesh stun England to seal T20 series

England missed a chance to dismiss Liton soon after the right-hander completed his ninth T20I half-century when Ben Duckett dropped him on 51 at deep mid-wicket off Jofra Archer.

Chris Jordan brought an end to Liton’s 57-ball innings, forcing him to give a catch to Phil Salt at deep midwicket.

England did well to contain the Bangladeshi batsmen after Liton’s dismissal with only one boundary struck in the death overs.

But Najmul, who survived on 40 after being given lbw off Jordan, ensured Bangladesh still had a decent score with his third 40-plus innings in the series.

Jordan and Rashid finished with 1-21 and 1-23 for England respectively.

England in reply started poorly as debutant Tanvir Islam dismissed Phil Salt for a duck in the very first over.

But Malan, who survived on review after being given out lbw for six, and Buttler put England back in control with a second-wicket stand of 95.

Mustafizur Rahman added the first twist in the contest by removing Malan, which brought him his 100th T20I wicket.

Buttler was soon run out for 40 with a direct hit from Mehidy Hasan that allowed Bangladesh firmly back into the contest.

Taskin returned to claim the wickets of Moeen Ali (nine) and Ben Duckett (11) before Shakib Al Hasan get rid of Sam Curran (four) to complete the rout.

“It’s really disappointing,” Buttler said afterwards. “I thought it was a good score to restrict them to.

England won the preceding three-match one-day international series 2-1.