US envoy underscores importance of women’s inclusion in policing

ISLAMABAD: The United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, has underscored the importance of women’s inclusion in policing and the need for innovative policies to ensure equal access to justice.

The ambassador was addressing the National Women Police Conference, hosted by the US Embassy here. Funded by the US government, the conference united key stakeholders in policing and women’s rights under the theme of “Inspire, Empower, and Transform.”

The conference was organised in collaboration with the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) and the Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR).

In his remarks, Ambassador Blome emphasised the importance of Pakistani women’s inclusion in policing and the need for innovative policies to ensure equal access to justice.

Highlighting the role of women in policing and acknowledging the challenges they face in their line of work, he commended the organisers and attendees for their efforts in promoting women’s rights and empowerment, expressing his hope that the conference would lead to positive outcomes and tangible results.

Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, in his remarks, also affirmed the Pakistani government’s commitment to ensuring that everyone in Pakistan has access to justice and that women are safe.

He emphasised the need for collaborative efforts between government agencies, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in the country.

The National Women Police Conference 2023 is part of a broader effort to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in Pakistan. Through the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, the US government has been working closely with the Government of Pakistan and civil society partners to support initiatives that promote women’s rights and access to justice.

The conference provided an important platform to discuss and share best practices, challenges, and opportunities for women’s inclusion in policing, ultimately improving access to justice for all in Pakistan.

