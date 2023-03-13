AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
Mar 13, 2023
Sri Lankan shares extend losses as consumer staples, industrials weigh

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2023 05:10pm
Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a second straight session on Monday, weighed by consumer staples and industrials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index fell 1.21% to 9,491.04.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc were the biggest drags to the index, down 2% and 3.1%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume for the CSE All Share index rose to 238.8 million shares from 66.7 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares snap 6-day rally as financials, industrials stocks drop

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.09 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.39 million) from 1.78 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 848.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.27 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

