World

Georgia’s PM calls on Ukraine’s Zelenskiy not to interfere in Georgia affairs

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2023 12:38pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Georgian’s prime minister, Irakli Garibashvili, called on Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday to not interfere in the political situation in Georgia, after a wave of protests hit the country last week.

During the protests against a “foreign agents” law that critics said signalled an authoritarian shift in Georgia, Zelenskiy thanked protesters for waving Ukrainian flag, saying it showed respect and wished the country a “democratic success”.

The Georgian parliament on Friday dropped the bill, which opponents said was inspired by a 2012 Russian law that has been used extensively to crack down on dissent for the past decade and which had threatened to harm Georgia’s bid for closer ties with Europe.

“When a person who is at war… responds to the destructive action of several thousand people here in Georgia, this is direct evidence that this person is involved, motivated to make something happen here too, to change,” Garibashvili said in an interview with the Georgian IMEDI television, according to Reuters’ translation of the transcript.

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: More than 1,100 Russian dead in less than a week in Bakhmut

Referring to the war in Ukraine, Garibashvili said, “I want to wish everyone a timely end to this war, and peace.”

