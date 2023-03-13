AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nuclear submarine construction to generate thousands of jobs in Australia

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2023 11:06am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SYDNEY: A plan to build an Australian fleet of nuclear powered submarines will create 20,000 jobs in Australia, media reported on Monday. US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet in San Diego on Monday local time to announce a plan for Australia to acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines next decade.

Australia was informing its regional neighbours about the plan, known as AUKUS, Albanese said on Sunday in San Diego, after meeting with Sunak.

“I’ve been talking with other leaders in the region, as well, explaining our position.

And it’s been well-received and understood why we’re doing this,“ Albanese told reporters. China has objected to the transfer of nuclear propulsion technology to Australia. AUKUS is seeking to counter China’s military buildup and its pressure on Taiwan.

Sunak said it was important for Britain to demonstrate to the region its commitment to values “even though it’s geographically a long way from where we are”.

At home, Albanese is under pressure to show the nation’s most expensive defence project in its history is affordable, and will lead to jobs and a boost for local industry.

Government modelling showed 20,000 jobs, including 8,500 in submarine construction, would be created in Australia over 30 years, local newspapers reported on Monday.

India, Australia aim to boost critical mineral trade in broader deal

Albanese has said he will explain the massive cost of building the nuclear submarines to the public, at a time where there are “major pressures on expenditure, not just in defence, but in other areas as well”.

A national budget forecast in October projected gross debt would reach A$1 trillion (43.1% of GDP) by the end of the 2025–26 fiscal year, the highest since the 1950s, but below gross debt levels in other developed nations, including the United States and Britain.

Albanese had told reporters that defence spending, now at 2% of GDP, must rise.

“This is about jobs, including jobs and manufacturing and Adelaide in particular will be a big beneficiary of this announcement, as well as Western Australia,” he told reporters on Saturday.

China United States Rishi Sunak Taiwan US president Joe Biden AUKUS

Comments

1000 characters

Nuclear submarine construction to generate thousands of jobs in Australia

Intra-day update: Rupee marginally down against US dollar

Pakistan, Iran discuss electricity projects

Siemens Pakistan intends selling energy portfolio

Submission of record: FBR issues names/categories of NPOs’ beneficial owners

FBR chief’s directive to IR Karachi officials

2002 to 2023: Govt makes Toshakhana record public

Recovery of actual gas cost: Petroleum Div proposes amendments to law

US Congressman concerned at HR violations

LCs: govt likely to give steel sector big relief

Country can avoid IMF only through higher exports, tax collections: Miftah

Read more stories