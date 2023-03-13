PM flays violence against journalists

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the violence by PTI workers against journalists in Lahore, and assured that the government would take all possible measures to protect journalists.

In a statement on Sunday, the Pakistani Prime Minister said freedom of expression is the distinction of civilized nations.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has poisoned the youth with intolerance and chaos and whoever questions him, he is tortured. He said during Imran Khan’s government, the incidents of cruelty against journalists were rampant.