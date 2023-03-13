APCEA hails govt for supporting show on minerals

PESHAWAR: All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa thanked the government for its support in organizing a successful exhibition of precious and semi-precious stones in Islamabad hotel.

Haji Mamoor Khan, Patron in chief and S Minhajuddin Bacha, Chairman All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APECA) KP said that if the industry like gems, jewellery and mineral will avail serious government patronage so our staunch claim that half of the country’s external loans would pay off.

Besides that the advancement toward economic development would initiate in a real context and sense, the APECA leaders said in a joint statement issued here on Sunday.

They said there was no shortage of natural reserves and skilled people. Day is not far away when the foreign investors and traders from different countries of the world under the platform of All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association will again move toward Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan.

The APCEA leaders said despite the limited potentials, the gems stone sector can be proved as a game changer, but on one condition that the government should give proper support to this potential sector.

