Pak-Qatar Takaful wins 12th ACSR Award

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Takaful is awarded at the 12th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Award in the category of Business Practices at the awards ceremony at the local hotel in Karachi.

On behalf of Pak-Qatar Group, the award was received by Saqib Zeeshan, Deputy CEO, Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited.

The award is a testament to Pak-Qatar Takaful’s dedication to excellence in their industry, and their commitment to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. It is also a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire Pak-Qatar Takaful team, and their commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate social responsibility.

