Business & Finance

PSQCA chief assures traders of early resolution of issues

Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2023 05:55am
KARACHI: Director General of Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), Mir Ghulam Farooq Langove has assured the business community that he will be embarking on a proactive approach towards the resolution of issues; and preference would be given to the pending cases.

He added that officers of PSQCA should provide facilitation to the traders on the doorstep to cut down turnaround times.

DG PSQCA vowed that the sellers of substandard, counterfeit and unhygienic products will be dealt in accordance with law; in association with the local administration and provincial and federal governments.

PSQCA’s regional offices will be activated and supported to enhance their performance and ensuring stricter quality controls in the country, he added.

DG PSQCA agreed, in principle that his institution will be working with regional offices of FPCCI to create an enabling environment for the industry in the smaller centers and cities to receive PSQCA services – making PSQCA come to them, rather than making them reach the federal authority for the resolution of their issues.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that in a detailed meeting with the newly-appointed DG PSQCA that the apex body of the trade and industry has raised the longstanding and unresolved issues vis-a-vis Technical Barriers to Trade (TBTs).

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh highlighted that tyre, aluminum and steel producers have been promised the resolution of their issues by the PSQCA, repeatedly; stressing upon the need to deal differentiation & standardization of raw materials and finished products separately.

FPCCI chief said the tyre industry in the country should be fully facilitated and incentivised.

It is one of the major industries in the country that can play a major role in import substitution as 80 percent demand of tyres in the country is still met by imports; and, as a matter of fact, domestic producers of tyres can aggressively expand their production and promote import substitution, provided the right policy is formulated.

FPCCI traders industries business community PSQCA Steel producers

