Data gathered by BR shows ICT witnesses rise in crimes

ISLAMABAD: A significant increase was seen in criminal cases in the capital, with 76 cases of auto theft, 63 mobile snatched and 15 cases of theft reported to the city’s different police stations during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder auto thieves stole or snatched 76 vehicles including 64 motorbikes and 12 cars from different localities of the federal capital.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Karachi Company, Industrial Area, Koral, Ramna, Aabpara, Kohsar, and Margalla police stations.

During the last week 12 cases of mobile snatching, nine cases of motorbike and car theft were reported to the Karachi Company police station.

Further, the Industrial Area police station registered nine cases of mobile snatching, seven cases of auto theft, and one case of robbery during the last week.

Similarly, nine motorbikes were stolen and armed men snatched mobile phones from five people in the limits of Ramna police station during the last week.

Eight motorbikes and two vehicles were lifted and armed men snatched four mobile phones in the limits of the Aabpara police station.

Five vehicles including four motorbikes were lifted; armed men snatched cash form one person and snatched mobile phones from three people in the limits of Koshar police station.

