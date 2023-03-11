AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK plans 11bn sterling business tax break in budget: Bloomberg News

Reuters Published March 11, 2023 Updated March 11, 2023 09:26pm
Follow us

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will hand businesses a three-year tax break worth 11 billion pounds ($13.23 billion) by replacing the UK’s investment allowance with a temporary measure in next week’s budget, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing a government official with knowledge of the matter.

Hunt will limit the relief to three years and propose a permanent replacement in the ruling Conservative Party’s manifesto before the next election, the report said.

Under this replacement full-expensing regime, companies will continue to save 25 pence on their tax bill for every 1 pound invested, the report said. A previously announced increase in the headline rate of corporation tax, to 25% from 19%, is due to come into force in April.

“For the manufacturing industry… those capital allowances work, so I would say, we do want to bring down our effective corporation tax, the total amount people pay,” Hunt said earlier today in a GB News interview, referring to measures which allow companies to offset capital expenditure against their tax bill.

Hunt is due to present his budget on Wednesday.

Tax Jeremy Hunt

Comments

1000 characters

UK plans 11bn sterling business tax break in budget: Bloomberg News

Punjab IG says PTI worker Ali Bilal's death 'accidental'

Blast in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province kills one, injures 5

Indus Motor Company jacks up Toyota car prices yet again

India, Australia aim to boost critical mineral trade in broader deal

Saudi-Iran agreement to restore relations 'important step towards stability in region': UAE foreign minister

Lucky Motor raises KIA car prices

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since 2008 crisis, billions stranded

Indian police arrests three after man killed for possessing beef

6th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition concludes

South Africa win by 284 runs as West Indies collapse

Read more stories