BHC suspends Imran’s arrest warrants for two weeks

QUETTA: Giving temporary relief to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Friday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants against him issued by a local court in hate speech case.

The former prime minister had moved BHC after a local court in Quetta on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan in a case pertaining to inciting public against state institutions.

During the hearing, the BHC judge suspended Imran Khan’s arrest warrants for 2 weeks and issued notices to IGP Balochistan, DIG, SP legal, and SHO.

The high court also sent notice to plaintiff KhaleelKakar and adjourned the hearings for two weeks.

The development comes hours after Quetta police on Friday morning reached Lahore to arrest the former premier Imran Khan in hate speech case.

The Quetta police team, led by Superintendent Police (SP) City Nadeem, reached Lahore from Quetta with the arrest warrant of Imran Khan.

The judicial magistrate of a local court in Quetta issued non-bailable arrest warrant for the PTI chief following a case registered at the BijliGhar police station.

The case was filed against Imran Khan for maligning the national institutions. The Balochistan police registered a case against the PTI chairman on the complaint of a citizen – named Abdul Khalil Karak.