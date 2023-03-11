73 coronavirus cases reported, positivity ratio of 1.43pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Friday, reported 73 coronavirus cases with a positivity ratio of 1.43 percent which is the highest number of cases as well as the highest positivity ratio since November 2, 2022.

According to Covid-19 related data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, countrywide a total 5,095 coronavirus tests were carried out, of which, 73 retuned positive reflecting a positivity ratio of 1.43 percent.

Pakistan on November 2, 2022, also reported the same number of Covid-19 cases after 9,249 tests were conducted with a positivity ratio of 0.79 percent.

The country in the past 24 hours reported no coronavirus death. After the emergence of 73 fresh Covid-19 cases, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 1,577,412.

According to the NIH, countrywide, at present, a total of 10 Covid-19 affected patients are in critical condition and are being treated at Covid-19 dedicated health facilities.

According to national Health Ministry officials, the country since the start of the Covid-19 vaccination drive has vaccinated over 98 percent of the population.

