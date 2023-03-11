Five terrorists killed in Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan military said on Friday that five terrorists were killed during intelligence based operations conducted by security forces in North and South Waziristan districts.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during the operations, five terrorists were killed after intense fire exchange while weapons, ammunition and a large quantity of equipment was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of our territory with an unflinching resolve,” it added.

