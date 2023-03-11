PM directs uninterrupted power supply during ‘Sehr’ and ‘Iftar’

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directions to take steps for ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity during ‘Sehr’ and ‘Iftar’ in the holy month of Ramadan.

The premier issued these directions during a meeting with the chairman LESCO Board of Directors Hafiz Muhammad Nauman here on Friday. During the meeting, other matters also came under discussion.

Moreover, the Punjab government has finalized special package to provide wheat flour free of charge to the downtrodden segment of society during Ramadan. This would be a first-of-its-kind scheme aimed at facilitating the poor and providing them big relief. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting attended by Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi approved this scheme.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said free wheat flour would be provided to underprivileged people of Punjab in the first phase. “The government will extend support to other provinces to provide relief to the poor under the Ramadan package,” he added.

