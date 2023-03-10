AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
JI reiterates demand for general elections

Recorder Report Published 10 Mar, 2023 03:46am
LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has reiterated the demand for general elections, linking stability to the national poll. Elections in parts would further the instability and added to the prevailing crises, he said while talking to the JI workers at Mansoorah on Thursday.

Haq, who would go to Quetta on Friday to participate in sit-in against the illegal detention of the “Gwadar Rights Movement” leader Maulana Hidayatur Rahman and his colleagues and for the rights of the residents of the port city, also criticized the government for pushing the people of the province to the wall instead of addressing their demands. He said the deprivations of Balochistan were touching the peak as the masses were deprived of basic needs despite being holders of the land full of resources.

The JI chief questioned the delay by the Election Commission of Pakistan in completion of Karachi local body polls. He said it seemed the ECP was facing pressure from the Sindh government which already involved in rigging. Karachi was the backbone of the national economy and there should be powerful city government to ensure peaceful environment for economic activities. He said the residents of the port city had given mandate to the JI which would give mayor to them.

He said the PDM and the PPP government failed to control inflation and ensure peace and order, 11 months of the current government were the reflection of the poor performance of 14 parties.

