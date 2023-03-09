AVN 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
BAFL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
CNERGY 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.47%)
DFML 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.14%)
DGKC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
FCCL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
FFL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HUBC 75.82 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.16%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KAPCO 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
NETSOL 78.99 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.14%)
OGDC 86.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.52%)
PAEL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
PIBTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.88%)
PPL 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.57%)
PRL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.08%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (9.18%)
SNGP 40.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
TRG 112.82 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.65%)
UNITY 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 21 (0.51%)
BR30 14,843 Increased By 137.1 (0.93%)
KSE100 41,487 Increased By 127.6 (0.31%)
KSE30 15,633 Increased By 42.9 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields little changed as traders eye fresh triggers

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2023 11:14am
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged in the early session on Thursday, as traders continue to await fresh triggers.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield was at 7.4577% as of 9:45 a.m. IST, after closing higher at 7.4547% on Wednesday.

“We are closely tracking the moves in US Treasuries and as they were steady overnight, we may not see any major moves today, with yet another day when volumes will struggle,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

US Treasury yields stayed elevated, with the shorter-end rising, after data showed the labour market remained tight and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell set the stage for higher and faster interest rate hikes.

The two-year yield, a closer indicator of rate expectations, was at 5.05% and the yield curve inversion between the two-year and 10-year stayed above 100 bps.

After Powell’s comments on Tuesday, Fed funds futures have priced in a more-than-68% chance of a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike, potentially as soon as the central bank’s next policy announcement on March 22.

The market has fully factored in an additional 100 bps hike in the coming months.

The Fed has raised rates by 450 bps, to 4.50%-4.75%, over the last year and a continued aggressive policy could force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to follow suit.

The RBI has raised the repo rate by 250 bps to 6.50% this financial year and is likely to increase it by 25 bps in April.

Indian bond yields jump as bets of larger Fed rate hike rise

Meanwhile, market participants suggest the government should restrict borrowing in the first half of the next fiscal to 55% of the target, with a higher share of longer-tenor bonds. India aims to raise 15.43 trillion rupees ($188.47 billion) via the sale of government bonds next financial year.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields little changed as traders eye fresh triggers

Intra-day update: rupee down 1.2% against US dollar

Import curbs to be eased after IMF review: SBP chief

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against PEMRA ban

'Handful of misguided elements cannot shake resolve of people of Balochistan': army chief

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

CPEC IPPs: Power Div asked to sort out revolving account issues

ST on chronic power defaulters: FBR, PD fine-tuning recovery mechanism

Moratorium on QoS: PTA rejects CMOs’ demand

Read more stories