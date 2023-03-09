AVN 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
BAFL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
BOP 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.76%)
DFML 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.14%)
DGKC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
FCCL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
FFL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
HUBC 75.86 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.21%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2%)
KAPCO 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
NETSOL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
OGDC 86.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.52%)
PAEL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
PIBTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.04%)
PPL 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.57%)
PRL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.08%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (8.16%)
SNGP 40.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TRG 112.85 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.68%)
UNITY 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 20.9 (0.51%)
BR30 14,836 Increased By 130.3 (0.89%)
KSE100 41,481 Increased By 122.5 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,629 Increased By 39.3 (0.25%)
Indian shares fall on rate fears after Powell reiterates hawkish message

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2023 10:33am
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Thursday on concerns of a prolonged high-interest rate regime after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his hawkish stance on the second day of his congressional testimony.

The Nifty 50 index fell 0.17% to 17,724.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.25% to 60,196.88, as of 9:32 a.m. IST.

Ten of the 13 sectoral indexes declined, with heavyweights finance and information technology losing 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

The slide in IT stocks, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the US, comes after Powell said that the US central bank would continue to ratchet up policy rates until inflation subsides.

IT companies are sensitive to the possibility of higher rates curbing client spending. On the flip side, metals advanced over 1% after global brokerage firm Jefferies said the recent slide in metals presented a buying opportunity as valuations turned attractive.

The metal index has fallen over 15% so far in 2023 compared to a 2% slide in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Hindalco, Tata Steel and JSW Steel were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

Indian shares defy global weakness to extend winning streak

Among individual shares, Sequent Scientific jumped over 11% after terminating a share purchase agreement to acquire Tineta Pharma.

SBI Life lost over 1% and was the top Nifty 50 loser after reporting tepid growth in premium collections in February.

