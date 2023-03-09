AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 77.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
PAEL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 69.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.2%)
PRL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (10.11%)
SNGP 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.2%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 14,706 Increased By 170.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 24.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,590 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ties with Kabul: Islamabad urged to avoid linking security issues to trade

Ali Hussain Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Former diplomats belonging to Pakistan and Afghanistan as well as senior security analysts have urged Islamabad to avoid seeing its relations with Kabul from the lens of security by abandoning the approach of linking security issues with trade between the neighbouring countries.

Pakistan’s former ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan and ex-Afghan envoy to Islamabad Dr Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, former National Security Adviser Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua (retired), ex-foreign secretary Riaz Mohammad Khan, and others were speaking at a consultation on “Afghan peace and reconciliation: Pakistan’s interests and policy options”, which was organised by Islamabad-based think tank Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS).

They were of the opinion that Pakistan’s parliament should take a lead in devising any policy for Afghanistan and that the Islamabad-Kabul relationship should be seen beyond the counterterrorism and security issues.

They also urged the need for a soft management of the Pakistan-Afghan border to remove hurdles in trade activities and the movement of people between both countries.

Mansoor Ahmad Khan, in his remarks, stated that the mistrust between Afghanistan and Pakistan has widened with the passage of time, adding that Pakistan’s image has continuously gone down in Afghanistan.

He said Afghans were clear in their minds that there should be state-to-state civilian and civilized relations between the two countries, adding it is important to give a civilian face to this relationship.

He said Afghans are categorical in their demand about movement of people and facilitation in trade and soft management of the Pakistan-Afghan border is crucial in this regard.

Former Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Dr Zakhilwal while speaking lamented that Pakistan sees Afghanistan as a potential threat for it, which is not based on facts.

He said Pakistan should not make conditional promotion of trade with Afghanistan by linking it with security issues.

“Let us focus on trade, economy, enhancing infrastructure and people-to-people contacts,” he said, adding the issue of the presence of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan could be dealt with in a broader national discussion.

He further stated that fencing of Pakistan-Afghan border is never a solution to the problem. Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua (retired) said Pakistan perhaps did not understand the problems of Taliban.

“We are seeing our relations with the Taliban and Afghanistan from the lens of TTP,” he deplored, adding that both the countries shared a common future and this should not be made a hostage of one militant group. He suggested that Pakistan needs to re-orientate its approach towards the neighbouring Afghanistan.

Riaz Mohammad Khan emphasized that Pakistan needs clarity on its Afghan policy, adding that the focus should be state-to-state relations. “Let us understand each other’s interests,” he said, adding Pakistan should even go beyond trade with its neighbour.

Lt Gen Waheed Arshad (retired), former Chief of the General Staff (CGS) said that both countries should see each other as sovereign states. “Every state has its own strategic interests,” he said, adding there was no convergence of strategic interests between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Mirwais Yasini, former first deputy speaker of the Lower House of the Afghan Parliament, stated that there is an issue of trust deficit between the two countries. He urged the need to build trust between the two countries and to concentrate on the interests of the people of both countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

TTP Mansoor Ahmad Khan Pakistan and Afghanistan PIPS counterterrorism

Comments

1000 characters

Ties with Kabul: Islamabad urged to avoid linking security issues to trade

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

CPEC IPPs: Power Div asked to sort out revolving account issues

ST on chronic power defaulters: FBR, PD fine-tuning recovery mechanism

Effective from March 8th: 25pc ST on luxury goods notified

Containers stuck at ports: ECC seeks report on waiver of storage charges

Moratorium on QoS: PTA rejects CMOs’ demand

Viral disease in cows: Pakistan hesitant to import beef from Afghanistan: MoC

SECP issues updated list of 25 ‘Active Insurance Brokers’

Read more stories