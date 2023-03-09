AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 77.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
PAEL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 69.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.2%)
PRL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (10.11%)
SNGP 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.2%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 14,706 Increased By 170.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 24.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,590 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lodhran-Multan section of N-5: NA body questions misprocurement by NHA

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications questioned misprocurement conducted by the National Highways Authority (NHA) in awarding of Lodhran-Multan section of N-5, asking that why one billion rupees was given in advance.

The Committee meeting was held under the acting Chairmanship of Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali to discuss the misprocurement conducted by the NHA while awarding of Lodhran-Multan section of NHA N-5.

The representatives of the NHA assured the Committee that the complete details of the project should be submitted before the Committee in the next meeting. The Committee discussed the Gharo Keti Bandargah Road Project in detail.

The representatives of the NHA could not satisfy the Committee. The Committee recommended that the working of the project should be completed at the earliest and submitted before the Committee in the next meeting. The Committee discussed the Sehwan-Jamshoro Road Project in detail.

The Committee questioned the quality of work of the project and recommended that the Motorways Police should be deployed on the Sehwan-Jamshoro Road at the earliest.

The Committee deferred the matter regarding service road along-with M-9 Motorway (moved by Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, MNA), the matter of delay and slow construction of old Bannu Road, (moved by Zahid Akram Durrani, MNA); and the starred question regarding whether it is in the notice of concerned authorities that different real estate companies have encroached of kanals of the NHA land at Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway and they are constructing interchanges and other road networks for their housing schemes without the approval of the NHA, (moved by Abdul Karim Bijar, MNA), due to non-presence of the movers.

The Committee constituted a sub-committee comprising on Ramesh Lal (Convener), Dr Darshan, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali and Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sherazi as members. The terms of reference (ToR) would be “to visit and inspect the NHA roads completed, yet to be completed in Balochistan and Sindh”.

Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Chaudary Khalid Javed, Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Dr Darshan, Syed Abrar Ali Shah Sherazi, Ramesh Lal, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali MNAs/Members and Sikandar Ali Rahoupoto, MNA/mover attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

National Assembly NHA Lodhran Multan Road Project

Comments

1000 characters

Lodhran-Multan section of N-5: NA body questions misprocurement by NHA

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

CPEC IPPs: Power Div asked to sort out revolving account issues

ST on chronic power defaulters: FBR, PD fine-tuning recovery mechanism

Effective from March 8th: 25pc ST on luxury goods notified

Containers stuck at ports: ECC seeks report on waiver of storage charges

Moratorium on QoS: PTA rejects CMOs’ demand

Viral disease in cows: Pakistan hesitant to import beef from Afghanistan: MoC

SECP issues updated list of 25 ‘Active Insurance Brokers’

Read more stories