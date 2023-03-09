Disabled beggars: TEVTA, Punjab police sign MoU

LAHORE: To provide skill education to disabled beggars, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Punjab Police signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The ceremony was held at IG Office where Senior Director General TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and IG Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar signed the document. As per the agreement, TEVTA will help Punjab Police in imparting skill education to disabled beggars.

While addressing on occasion, Akhtar Abbas Bharwana said that TEVTA is the largest organization providing vocational and technical education. The project will help the Punjab government to control the increasing numbers of beggars across the province; he said adding that the disabled beggars will be brought to the TEVTA institutions with the help of the Punjab Police where training sessions will be held for beggars. He said that after learning the skills these people can earn respectable earnings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023