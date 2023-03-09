Under-13 and Under-16: 16 regional age-group teams to compete from 12th

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule and squads for the 16 regional age-group teams that will compete in Under-13 and Under-16 competitions starting from March 12.

The teams, in both tournaments, are divided into three groups. The first round of the Under-13 tournament will be played in Karachi and Faisalabad till 20th March.

The top team from each group will play a round-robin tri-series from 29th April till 3rd May before the final on 5th May.

The first round of the Under-16 tournament will also be played from March 12-20 in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala.

