AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 77.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
PAEL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 69.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.2%)
PRL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (10.11%)
SNGP 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.2%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 14,706 Increased By 170.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 24.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,590 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks drop on hawkish Fed stance

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks slumped, while China shares fell slightly on Wednesday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index edged down 0.36%, while the Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.06%.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.35%, marking its worst day in a month, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index tumbled 2.68%.

Broader Asian stock markets also sank as Powell’s hawkish comments on Tuesday raised the possibility of the Fed returning to large rate hikes to tackle sticky inflation.

“With central banks determined to defend their credibility, rates are likely to rise higher and stay at restrictive levels for longer than markets currently expect, particularly in the US and the UK,” said Matthew Quaife, head of Multi-Asset Investment Management, Asia at Fidelity International.

“We believe that this cumulative tightening will lead to slower growth and, ultimately, to cyclical recessions in the US, Europe and the UK later this year or next year.” Intensifying China-US tensions also weighed on market sentiment.

China said on Wednesday it was “seriously concerned” by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s “transit” plans and had asked Washington for clarification, amid reports she will meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States.

Meanwhile, the White House backed legislation, introduced on Tuesday by a dozen senators, to give the administration new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats.

Hong Kong-listed tech giants dived 3.2%, with Alibaba and Tencent down 3.2% and 2%, respectively.

China stocks Fed Fed Chair Jerome Powell index Hang Seng

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks drop on hawkish Fed stance

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.57trn raised against Rs1.8trn target

Rs201bn cash credit limit: ECC approves procurement of 1.8 MMTs of wheat by Passco

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

CPEC IPPs: Power Div asked to sort out revolving account issues

ST on chronic power defaulters: FBR, PD fine-tuning recovery mechanism

Effective from March 8th: 25pc ST on luxury goods notified

Containers stuck at ports: ECC seeks report on waiver of storage charges

Moratorium on QoS: PTA rejects CMOs’ demand

Viral disease in cows: Pakistan hesitant to import beef from Afghanistan: MoC

SECP issues updated list of 25 ‘Active Insurance Brokers’

Read more stories