Noman Lakhani made SHEC member

KARACHI: In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 6(3) of the Sindh Higher Education Commission Act, 2013, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has appointed Chancellor, Ilma University, Noman Abid Lakhani (T.I.), as Member, Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC).

The appointment of Lakhani to the SHEC is a testament to his outstanding leadership, dedication and commitment to the field of higher education in Pakistan.

As a seasoned academician and philanthropist, he has played a pivotal role in the development and growth of ILMA University, which has become one of the leading higher education institutions in the country.

As a member of the SHEC, Lakhani will contribute his expertise and knowledge to the commission, which is responsible for ensuring the quality of higher education in the province of Sindh. His appointment to this important position is a reflection of his stature and reputation as a person of eminence.

Commenting on the appointment, Lakhani stated, “I am deeply honored to have been appointed as a Member of the Sindh Higher Education Commission. I look forward to contributing to the Commission’s efforts to promote and enhance the quality of higher education in Sindh. This appointment is not only recognition of my personal achievements but also the recognition of the hard work and dedication of the ILMA University faculty, staff and students.”

