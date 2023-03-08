Three books launched at CPSC event

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted a ceremony at which three books authored by Chinese writers and translated by Pakistanis were launched.

The books include “Mao Zedong and Contemporary China”, “How the Chinese Communist Party Manages the Development Issue” and “Beyond Karakoram: A Photographic Dialogue Between a Chinese and a Pakistani Scholar”.

The chief guest at the event was Senator Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Petroleum.

Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi, former Ambassador to China and Dr Hassan Daud Butt Associate Professor, Bahria University, reviewed the books.

Dr Talat Shabbir, director China-Pakistan Study Centre, welcomed the guests and highlighted the significance of literature in building people-to-people contacts.

DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood underlined that Pakistan’s relations with China were the cornerstone of its foreign policy.

He highlighted the key features and the growing trajectory of Pakistan-China “All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”; role of Chairman Mao in the Chinese revolution and China’s modernization; the CPC’s role in China’s socio-economic development; and importance of further strengthening the Public Diplomacy dimension of Pakistan-China relations through such events.

Ambassador Hashmi in her remarks stressed Mao’s vision in reference to the book. She argued that history has always been important in understanding modern China.

The vision of the country is different from that of other nations worldwide. It is pertinent to seek the understanding of these philosophies that China follows in its journey towards prosperity.

She stated that when one is able to understand these philosophical concepts, one can predict where China is heading.

Dr Butt in his detailed presentation highlighted the geo-strategic, geo-economic, and geopolitical significance of China in current international politics.

The Communist Party of China plays important role in leading the country in the right direction, he underlined, while citing examples from the book under review.

Pang Chunxue, Charge d’Affaires, highlighted the strong Pakistan-China relationship. Literature has always played a dominant role in understanding the visions of nations.

These books translated into Urdu depict the commitments of both countries to understand each other. She stressed that such events would play a constructive role in expanding people-to-people exchanges.

Senator Musaddiq Malik shed light on the current international dynamics and how China is rising as a resilient nation under courageous and visionary leadership.

He stressed that China’s leaders have served in the best interests of their country and set a unique growth and development trajectory, which was something to be emulated.

