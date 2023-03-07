AVN 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.12%)
BAFL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.65%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.67%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.64%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
HUBC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
KAPCO 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
MLCF 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
NETSOL 77.34 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.26%)
OGDC 86.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 70.11 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.59%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.26%)
SNGP 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
TRG 112.47 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.69%)
UNITY 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 5.6 (0.14%)
BR30 14,594 Increased By 76.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,434 Increased By 97.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,576 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas futures drop on milder forecast

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2023 03:16am
Follow us

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures plunged by about 12% to a one-week low on Monday on forecasts for much less cold weather and heating demand than previously expected over the next two weeks.

The drop came after the contract soared about 9% on Friday to a five-week high as gas flows to US liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants jumped to record highs, with Freeport LNG’s export plant in Texas continuing to ramp up after exiting an eight-month outage in February.

Front-month gas futures for April delivery fell 36.6 cents, or 12.2%, to $2.643 per million British thermal units at 8:52 a.m. EST (1352 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Jan. 24.

In what has already been an extremely volatile start to the year, Monday’s price drop would be the front-month’s biggest daily percentage decline since Jan. 30 when prices fell about 14%.

Freeport LNG’s export plant was on track to pull in about 1.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Monday, up from 1.4 bcfd on Friday, according to data provider Refinitiv.

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest US LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export. The plant shut in a fire in June 2022.

Freeport LNG said on Feb. 21 that it could consume about 2.0 bcfd of feedgas “over the next several weeks.” Some analysts have said Freeport LNG will likely not return to full capacity until the end of April.

Federal regulators have approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG’s liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3). On Monday, Freeport LNG sought permission to restart the third (Train 1). Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG.

Total gas flowing to US LNG export plants rose to 13.7 bcfd so far in March from 12.8 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the US Lower 48 states rose to 98.5 bcfd so far in March, up from 98.2 bcfd in February. That was still well below the monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022.

Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to drops in gas prices of 40% in January and 35% in December that caused several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs drilling for gas.

In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output by freezing oil and gas wells in several producing basins.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder-than-normal through March 21 after some near- to warmer-than-normal days from March 6-10. That coming cold, however was less frigid than Refinitiv projected on Friday.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast US gas demand, including exports, would rise from 116.7 bcfd this week to 120.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts, however, were much lower than Refinitiv’s outlook on Friday.

Milder winter weather so far this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual. Gas stockpiles were about 19% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended Feb. 24 and were expected to end about 22% above normal during the week ended March 3, according to federal data and analysts’ estimates.

US natural gas natural gas LNG export US LNG export

Comments

1000 characters

US natgas futures drop on milder forecast

SOEs: MoF prepares draft policy

Court rejects IK’s plea, upholds arrest warrant

Pak-US counterterrorism talks kicked off

Jul-Nov period: Nepra allows imposition of power surcharges

Rs12bn will be given for 7th Census: ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with $90m forex cover

Arrangements aimed at restoring ‘FASTER’ finalised

Cargo processing: FBR enforces Pak-Uzbek transit trade agreement

FBR’s SRO notifies Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Rules, 2023

Plea against Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act rejected: Setting minimum age for marriage not against Islamic injunctions: FSC

Tentative date 10th: PM likely to inaugurate two Thar-coal projects

Read more stories