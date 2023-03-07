Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
East West Insurance - - - - 31.03.2023 29.03.2023 to
Company Limited 03.00.P.M. 31.03.2023
EOGM
Reliance Cotton - - - - 27.03.2023 21.03.2023 to
Spinning Mills Limited 11.00.A.M. 27.03.2023
EOGM
Gul Ahmed Textile - - - - 31.03.2023 24.03.2023 to
Mills Limited 10.30.A.M. 31.03.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
