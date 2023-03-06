AVN 65.08 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (3.04%)
BAFL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.96%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.83%)
FCCL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
FFL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
HUBC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.66%)
MLCF 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
NETSOL 77.60 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.6%)
OGDC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.59%)
PAEL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
PIBTL 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.99 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.41%)
PRL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.32%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
TRG 112.15 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
UNITY 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 5.6 (0.14%)
BR30 14,594 Increased By 76.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,434 Increased By 97.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,576 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 kicks off week on tepid note; miners fall

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023 03:16pm
Follow us

UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 was trading flat on Monday after miners slumped following top metals consumer China’s decision to set a modest growth target for the year, offsetting a strong performance by Ireland-based gaming company Flutter.

The export-oriented FTSE 100 held its ground at 7,947.84 pounds and the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 was also flat by 0817 GMT.

The FTSE 350 industrial metals miners lost 1.7%.

Copper prices were in the red as top consumer China set a lower-than-expected gross domestic product target of 5%. Policy sources had recently told Reuters a range as high as 6% could be set.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment Plc climbed 1.8% after brokerage Citigroup raised the stock’s price target to 13,500 pounds ($16,251.30) from 12,500 pounds.

Upbeat earnings help FTSE 100 rebound from last week’s selloff

AstraZeneca Plc said a mid-stage trial of its cancer drug Enhertu showed positive results for treating other tumours as well, lifting shares of the drugmaker by 0.1%.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s FTSE 100 kicks off week on tepid note; miners fall

Intra-day update: rupee up against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 retreats after early-morning gains

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Toshakhana case: court dismisses Imran's plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

PM urges global community to address 'unsustainable debt burden' of poor countries

Ghandhara Nissan shuts plant till March 10 due to 'insufficient inventory levels'

Russia works to ease visa regime for India, other countries

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Poor nations’ leaders unleash anger, despair

Read more stories