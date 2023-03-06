AVN 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
KP minister attends Tablighi Ijtimah

Recorder Report Published 06 Mar, 2023 07:21am
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Taxation Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi along with the elders of his Afridi tribe participated in the Tablighi Ijtimah and the last day congregational prayer on Sunday.

He also called in local and foreign Tablighi delegations and Ulema speakers on this occasion. On this occasion, he was told that a total of 8000 foreign Tablighis from 101 countries also attended the Ijtimah of Tablighi elite.

Meanwhile Haji Manzoor Afridi took part in the boarding, lodging and food arrangements for the participants of Tablighi Ijtimah at the Raiwind Hujra established by his elders there. It may be recalled that in this Hujra adjacent to the Raiwind Ijtimah area and covering an area of over 100 kanals, there has been a tradition of the elders of Haji Manzoor Afridi that arrangements for three meals including breakfast for the Ijtimah participants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

