AVN 64.30 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.8%)
BAFL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.74%)
DGKC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
EPCL 48.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
FCCL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
HUBC 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
KAPCO 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
MLCF 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
NETSOL 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.47%)
OGDC 88.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
PAEL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
PPL 71.01 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (4.92%)
PRL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.78%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.78%)
TPLP 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.93%)
TRG 114.01 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (3.08%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,135 Increased By 32.4 (0.79%)
BR30 14,751 Increased By 233.6 (1.61%)
KSE100 41,680 Increased By 342.6 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,713 Increased By 128.8 (0.83%)
Mar 06, 2023
Markets

HK stocks climb, Shanghai closes at its highest level this year

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023 06:22am
HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, led by semiconductors and tech stocks, as a private sector survey confirmed prospects of a strong recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.31%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.54%, closing at its highest level year-to-date.

Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 0.68%. For the week, the index gained 2.8%, marking the first weekly rise after four consecutive weekly losses. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 1.2%.

Asian shares rose after Wall Street reversed losses on signals of a measured policy tightening approach from the US Federal Reserve as well as on prospects of a solid economic recovery in China.

Activity in China’s services sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in February as the removal of tough COVID-19 restrictions revived customer demand, data from a private sector survey showed on Friday.

The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 55.0 in February from 52.9 in January. The 50-point mark separates expansion and contraction in activity on a monthly basis.

“Sentiment improved ahead of National People’s Congress (NPC) as a stronger and broader growth recovery unfolded in February,” Morgan Stanley said in a note published on Thursday.

The annual session of the NPC kicks off this weekend and will set economic targets and elect new top economic officials.

“We expect further upside for Chinese equities as the macro story stays intact,” it said.

Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index HK stocks

