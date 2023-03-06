AVN 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.17%)
PSL 8: Islamabad United defeat Quetta Gladiators

Muhammad Saleem Published 06 Mar, 2023 06:22am
LAHORE: Colin Munro’s 63 runs and Faheem Ashraf unbeaten 39 runs stormed Islamabad United to a thrilling two-wicket victory against Quetta Gladiators in the 21st match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, Umar Akmal’s blistering unconquered 14-ball 43 and Najibullah Zadran’s 34-ball 59 powered Quetta Gladiators to 179-6 in the match.

At one stage, the United bowlers smashed Quetta’s batting as they were four down for just 17. But it was Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nawaz, who stitched a formidable partnership of 104 off 64.

Fazalhaq Farooqi, was the standout bowler for the United who bagged the wicket of Mohammad Nawaz. Nawaz scored 44-ball 52, studding with six boundaries. Najibullah was cleaned up by Rumman Raees. Najibullah Zadran whacked five boundaries and three towering sixes.

Later on, it was the fireworks from Umar Akmal’s willow that paved way for the Gladiators posting a decent total. Umar Akmal remained not out, scoring 14-ball 43, clobbering five boundaries and three maximums.

With the exception of Nawaz, Zadran and Akmal, none of the Gladiators’ batters could reach double figures.

Yasir Khan (5), Will Smeed (0), Sarfaraz Ahmed (3), Iftikhar Ahmed (2) and Odean Smith (4) failed to show any significant resistance.

For the United, Fazalhaq Farooqi (3-25) spearheaded his time, scooping up three wickets. Faheem Ashraf (2-29) picked up two wickets. Rumman Raees bowled a decent spell, conceding just 29 in his four overs and bagged a wicket.

