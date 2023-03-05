AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Estonia goes to polls with parties split on Ukraine aid

AFP Published 05 Mar, 2023 05:34pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

TALLINN: Estonians began voting to elect a new parliament on Sunday in a poll that could bolster far-right nationalists, who have campaigned on opposing further arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’s centre-right Reform Party is set to win, according to opinion polls, but will likely have to form a coalition to stay in power.

The party is expected to garner 28.7 percent of votes, according to a February survey by Kantar Emor that put the far-right EKRE in second place with 18.2.

The February poll placed the Centre Party on 13.4 percent, Estonia 200 on 13.4 percent, the Social Democrats on 10.1 and Isamaa (Fatherland) on 8.5.

Estonia, a country of 1.3 million people bordering Russia, has a unicameral parliament with 101 seats, all at stake in Sunday’s vote.

The Baltic state, a member of the EU and NATO, has led international calls over the past year for more military aid to help Ukraine fight off Russia’s invasion.

Estonia’s military assistance to Ukraine currently amounts to more than one percent of GDP – the biggest contribution of any country relative to the size of its economy.

“We support an open, friendly, Western-minded, European, smart country,” Kallas told AFP in an interview.

“My biggest competitor thinks that we shouldn’t help Ukraine, we shouldn’t support Ukraine, we should only look for our self-interest,” she said.

According to EKRE’s leader, Martin Helme, Estonia should not be “further escalating tensions” with Moscow.

EKRE has campaigned against additional military aid to Kyiv, and called for an end to accepting Ukrainian refugees and for lower immigration rates to protect Estonian workers.

At the same time, the cost of living crisis has spiralled in Estonia, with one of the EU’s highest inflation rates – 18.6 percent in January over 12 months earlier.

Abstention uncertainty

The Centre Party, which is traditionally popular with Estonia’s large Russian-speaking minority, has supported government policy on Ukraine and on Russia.

This has put off some Russian-speaking voters, and rates of abstention among the minority, around a quarter of the population, could be high.

Reform is a centre-right liberal party that appeals to business owners and young professionals.

It has promised to raise military spending to at least three percent of GDP, ease taxes on business and wants to pass a law approving same-sex civil partnerships.

The Centre Party is centre-left, and is promising more investment in infrastructure and affordable housing.

According to political analysts, a coalition between Reform, Estonia 200 and the Social Democrats is possible, as is one between Reform, Centre and Isamaa.

However, EKRE’s chances of entering the government are projected as modest.

The polls opened at 9:00 am local time (0700 GMT) and will close at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT), with the first results expected early on Monday.

More than 47 percent of voters have already cast their ballot by post or online, according to the electoral commission.

NATO Russian invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Prime Minister Kaja Kallas

Comments

1000 characters

Estonia goes to polls with parties split on Ukraine aid

Sanaullah says Islamabad police in Lahore on court's order, not govt's order

PM Shehbaz arrives in Doha to attend UN conference on LDCs

Jul-Feb: FBR collection shows Rs240bn shortfall

World Bank willing to fund fan replacement plan

China increases military spending in face of ‘escalating’ threats

PD ready for energy security dialogue with US

China sets economic growth target of 'around 5%' for 2023

Nepra accuses NTDC of failing to evacuate cheap Thar electricity

Punjab approves wheat purchase policy

PSDP 2023-24: Finance Div seeks Rs2.958bn allocation

Read more stories