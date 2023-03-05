AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Habib University inaugurates Endowed Faculty Chair in Wisdom & Humanities

Recorder Report Published 05 Mar, 2023 03:36am
Follow us

KARACHI: Habib University inaugurated the Imam Ali Ibn-Abi-Talib (AS) Endowed Faculty Chair in Wisdom and Humanities. Leading philanthropists, academicians, scholars, and other renowned personalities also attended the event.

The establishment of the Endowed Faculty Chair by Farzana and Zain Jeewanjee is indeed a testament to the Pakistani diaspora’s generosity and commitment to supporting the cause of higher education in Pakistan.

As an essential part of the academic ecosystem, the Endowed Faculty Chair would help in creating a vibrant and intellectually stimulating environment for critical research and innovative teaching and promoting interdisciplinary engagement, which would effectively contribute to the institution’s ongoing pursuit of academic excellence and provide support to exceptional scholars who can contribute to their respective fields.

The keynote speaker, Dr Sajjad Rizvi, Director of the Centre for the Study of Islam at the University of Exeter, highlighted the importance of wisdom traditions and their relevance in the contemporary world and said, “The concept of Hikma or wisdom, is particularly relevant in today’s world. Hikma provides us with a means to delve deeper, to cultivate a more nuanced understanding of ourselves and our relationship with the world around us, and, develop a more profound sense of empathy and insight, which is essential for cognitive reparation.”

While sharing his thoughts on the transformative power of philanthropy in higher education, Zain Jeewanjee said, “I believe that philanthropy has a significant role to play in strengthening our academic institutions and creating opportunities for the next generation of leaders. By investing in education, we all can make a positive impact on society, and create a better future for all.”

The signing ceremony was a momentous occasion and served as a testament to Habib University’s mission of nurturing critical thinking, intellectual curiosity, and cultural awareness among its students and faculty members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

higher education in Pakistan Habib University Dr Sajjad Rizvi

Comments

1000 characters

Habib University inaugurates Endowed Faculty Chair in Wisdom & Humanities

PSDP 2023-24: Finance Div seeks Rs2.958bn allocation

Imran says ‘ready to forgive all for sake of country’

WB willing to fund fan replacement plan

Nepra accuses NTDC of failing to evacuate cheap Thar electricity

PD ready for energy security dialogue with US

PML-N to steer the country out of ‘crises’, says Maryam

Punjab approves wheat purchase policy

Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmad (retd) is now new NAB chairman

PTA data for January: 0.87m cell phones produced locally as compared to 0.07m imported ones

LDCs’ conference: PM leaving for Doha today

Read more stories