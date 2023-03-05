Habib University inaugurates Endowed Faculty Chair in Wisdom & Humanities

KARACHI: Habib University inaugurated the Imam Ali Ibn-Abi-Talib (AS) Endowed Faculty Chair in Wisdom and Humanities. Leading philanthropists, academicians, scholars, and other renowned personalities also attended the event.

The establishment of the Endowed Faculty Chair by Farzana and Zain Jeewanjee is indeed a testament to the Pakistani diaspora’s generosity and commitment to supporting the cause of higher education in Pakistan.

As an essential part of the academic ecosystem, the Endowed Faculty Chair would help in creating a vibrant and intellectually stimulating environment for critical research and innovative teaching and promoting interdisciplinary engagement, which would effectively contribute to the institution’s ongoing pursuit of academic excellence and provide support to exceptional scholars who can contribute to their respective fields.

The keynote speaker, Dr Sajjad Rizvi, Director of the Centre for the Study of Islam at the University of Exeter, highlighted the importance of wisdom traditions and their relevance in the contemporary world and said, “The concept of Hikma or wisdom, is particularly relevant in today’s world. Hikma provides us with a means to delve deeper, to cultivate a more nuanced understanding of ourselves and our relationship with the world around us, and, develop a more profound sense of empathy and insight, which is essential for cognitive reparation.”

While sharing his thoughts on the transformative power of philanthropy in higher education, Zain Jeewanjee said, “I believe that philanthropy has a significant role to play in strengthening our academic institutions and creating opportunities for the next generation of leaders. By investing in education, we all can make a positive impact on society, and create a better future for all.”

The signing ceremony was a momentous occasion and served as a testament to Habib University’s mission of nurturing critical thinking, intellectual curiosity, and cultural awareness among its students and faculty members.

