AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Steps being taken to control inflation, but political stability needed: minister

APP Published 05 Mar, 2023 03:36am
Follow us

MUZAFFARGARH: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Shazia Marri on Saturday stated that the government was taking effective measures to combat inflation and address the issue of unemployment.

She was addressing the workers convention at the residence of State Minister Nawabzada Iftikhar Ali Khan, here on Saturday.

The chairperson BISP Shazia Marri recalled that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had given a gift of Sui gas to the people of Khangarh. “Masses enjoy real power as per the vision of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party. The PPP always honored the people by providing them maximum possible relief,” she said.

She, however, added that the country needed political stability to address challenges. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was performing an excellent role in the promotion of democratic norms and in serving the country amicably.

Criticizing the opponents, Shazia stated some “favorites” were selected and they had nothing to do with the masses.

She promised for dualization of Khangrah road. PPP always fulfilled promises made to the public. Shazia also promised that the PPP would introduce a university in Muzaffargarh. She also announced the establishment of a Women Empowerment Centre in Khangarh.

She observed that Imran Khan enjoyed helicopters for four years but did nothing for the masses. She stated that PPP knew many things against the opponents but it was focusing on resolving the issue of inflation.

She added that the strength of counters at the dynamic registry of BISP was also being enhanced. She informed that a 25 per cent increase in the three month installment had also been increased.

Shazia Marri paid a rich tribute to veteran politician Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan for his matchless services for democracy.

inflation Benazir Income Support Programme Shazia Marri

Comments

1000 characters

Steps being taken to control inflation, but political stability needed: minister

PSDP 2023-24: Finance Div seeks Rs2.958bn allocation

Imran says ‘ready to forgive all for sake of country’

WB willing to fund fan replacement plan

Nepra accuses NTDC of failing to evacuate cheap Thar electricity

PD ready for energy security dialogue with US

PML-N to steer the country out of ‘crises’, says Maryam

Punjab approves wheat purchase policy

Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmad (retd) is now new NAB chairman

PTA data for January: 0.87m cell phones produced locally as compared to 0.07m imported ones

LDCs’ conference: PM leaving for Doha today

Read more stories