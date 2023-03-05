ICCI chief discusses launch of TV, radio channels with Pemra chairman

ISLAMABAD: Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), leading a delegation, met with Chairman PEMRA Muhammad Saleem Baig and discussed with him the plan of starting an ICCI radio and TV channel.

Addressing the delegation, Chairman PEMRA Muhammad Saleem Baig appreciated the plan of ICCI to start its own radio and TV channel and assured that he would issue their license on priority basis after fulfilling the documentary requirements.

He further assured that he will fully cooperate with ICCI for the completion of this important project as it will benefit the business community and the economy.

He said that ICCI should coordinate with foreign universities for providing quality business education to students to meet the needs of businesses and industries.

On the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari briefed the Chairman PEMRA about the aims and objectives of starting radio and TV channels. He said that these channels would educate the young generation about the importance of exports promotion, which the country desperately needs at this time.

He said these channels would promote business role models for youth to motivate them to launch business start ups and create jobs for others.

He said that the channels will focus on expanding the tax base and identifying new exports markets for Pakistan.

He hoped that with the support of PEMRA, ICCI would soon be able to start its own radio and TV channel. Wakil Khan, Director General Licensing, PEMRA was also present on the occasion.

Engr Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI, said that many TV channels normally highlight negative aspects of Pakistan while the ICCI radio and TV channels would highlight the positive aspects of Pakistan to promote a soft image of the country. He said self-made business persons would be promoted by highlighting their achievements.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI, said that the business community is playing a key role in the economic development of the country, but is not given the due respect in the society, so the ICCI channels will promote the respect and dignity of the business community.

He said that PEMRA should take action against those TV channels which are promoting polarization in the society as Pakistan desperately needs national unity and consensus to get out of the current political and economic crisis and move towards stability.

Ashfaq Hussain Chatta, Mohammad Shabbir, Akhtar Hussain Abbasi, Imtiaz Abbasi, and others were included in the delegation.

