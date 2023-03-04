AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
ATC judge displeased by IK’s approach to court decorum

Fazal Sher Published 04 Mar, 2023 07:03am
ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court judge on Friday passed important remarks without naming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former premier Imran Khan that he had appeared before it with 2,000 people.

The ATC judge, Raja Nasir Abbas, while hearing a case against PTI leader Asad Umar and others registered against them after demonstrations were held following his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case.

The judge remarked that he named his party on “Insaf” but they chanted slogans of “Zindabad” and “Murdabad”. He (Imran Khan) gives the example of “the United Kingdom but does not respect the courts, himself, the judge said. The judge said that he (Imran Khan) had brought some 2500 goons with him, to the court. He had all the CCTV footage regarding the matter, the judge remarked.

He further remarked that he (Imran Khan) would keep him busy for another year as the PTI chief had returned with more cases than he already had upon his arrival to the court. The court also summoned the Rajanpur police to appear with the record as they had failed to present Umar before the court despite its orders. The judge remarked that the court would have been issued an order over the application seeking the removal of the terrorism section from the case had Umar’s lawyer Babar Awan argued for excluding the terrorism charges from the case lodged against him today (Friday).

Awan told the court that he would present his argument over the petition seeking the removal of the terrorism section from the case during the next hearing.

The judge remarked that did Umar arrive from Rajanpur. The court was informed that Umar did not arrive from Rajanpur.

