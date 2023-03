KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday slumped on the local market, traders said.The rates nosedived by Rs4900 to Rs201600 per tola and Rs4200 to Rs172840 per 10 grams. Gold prices stood for $1849 per ounce on the world market.

Silver prices also dropped by Rs60 to Rs2140 per tola and Rs51.44 to Rs1834.70 per 10 grams, traders said.

