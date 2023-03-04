Apple iPhones

BENGALURU: Apple Inc’s iPhones will soon be assembled at another site in the southern Indian state of Karnataka and 300 acres have been aside to set up a factory, the state government said on Friday.

Bloomberg News had earlier reported that Apple partner Foxconn Technology Group planned to invest about $700 million in the Karnataka site to ramp up local production.

The state’s investment promotion division said in a tweet that the move would generate 100,000 employment in the next 10 years.