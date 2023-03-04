AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US announces $400mn in new Ukraine security assistance

AFP Published 04 Mar, 2023 12:09am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The United States announced a new $400 million security aid package for Ukraine on Friday that features various types of ammunition for Kyiv's forces.

"This military assistance package includes more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS and howitzers, which Ukraine is using so effectively to defend itself," the US State Department said in a statement, referring to precision rocket systems and artillery pieces.

The package also includes ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, as well as Armored Vehicle Launched Bridges for use in crossing rivers and other water obstacles.

US not providing Ukraine with intel on targets inside Russia: Pentagon

The United States has spearheaded the push for international support for Ukraine, quickly forging an international coalition to back Kyiv after Russia invaded in February 2022 and coordinating aid from dozens of countries.

Kyiv has pushed for some items that its international supporters have been reluctant to provide, including Patriot air defense systems and advanced heavy tanks -- which were eventually promised -- and others such as Western fighter aircraft, which have not been so far.

Ukraine's supporters are training the country's troops on new weapons that are being provided, and US forces started a program focused on larger-scale maneuvers in January.

US Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war HIMARS aid package for Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

US announces $400mn in new Ukraine security assistance

Moody's downgrades five Pakistani banks

Additional inflow of $500mn from China expected in few days, says Dar

Ready to talk to army chief for country's sake: Imran Khan

Elections in Punjab to be held on April 30: President Alvi

Rupee reverses losing trajectory, gains 2.38% against US dollar

Turkey, United Arab Emirates sign trade agreement

KSE-100 index closes 600 points up amid hope of IMF programme revival

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

China urges all to play 'constructive role in Pakistan’s economic stability efforts'

Foxconn plans new India iPhone plant in shift away from China

Read more stories