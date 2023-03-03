AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
Nation is paying ‘heavy price of regime change’: IK

Recorder Report Published 03 Mar, 2023 06:12am
Follow us

LAHORE: On Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan castigated the PML-N-led coalition government for persistent rupee freefall and said that “the nation is paying a heavy price of the regime change”.

In a tweet, the former Prime Minister noted that the rupee has lost over 62 percent of its value in 11 months of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s government. “This has increased public debt by Rs14.3 trillion,” he added.

He further said that the inflation rate in the country had increased to a record high in the country’s 75-year history, as it had touched 31.5 percent. “The Pakistanis are paying a heavy price for the regime change conspiracy where a bunch of criminals have been foisted upon the nation by the former Chief of the Army Staff (General Qamar Javed Bajwa),” he added.

Imran accuses govt of destroying economy

In a separate tweet, the PTI chief reacted to the photo of Lt-Gen Amjad Shoaib (retd), which went viral on social media during his detention. He is in police custody on three-day physical remand after he was arrested for allegedly making inflammatory statements on a TV channel.

“I feel embarrassed as a Pakistani to witness the depths we have sunk to thanks to this imported regime of a cabal of crooks and their handlers. In desperation to cling to power and muzzle all dissenting voices, they have jailed a respected, patriotic Pakistani on sedition charges,” he said.

