PTA, Nadra sign MoU on digital, social, economic transformation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), which will have a significant impact at the national level for digital, social, and economic transformation.

The various areas of collaboration included the adoption of new ICT technologies for e-governance initiatives, biometric verification innovations, and the use of ICTs to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets and contribute to the Government of Pakistan’s “Vision 2025.”

The collaboration will strengthen and streamline ongoing and future programmes including digital identity, multi-finger biometric verification system, and fraud detection and prevention to achieve organisational goals.

The event was attended by Chairman Nadra Tariq Malik, Member (Finance) PTA Muhammad Naveed along with senior officers from both organisations.

The MoU was signed by DG (Strategy and Development) PTA, Chaudhry Mudassar Naveed and Chief Project Officer Nadra Muhammad Gohar Ahmed Khan.

The Nadra chairman stressed the significance of collaboration between the two organisations, highlighting PTA’s valuable contributions to Nadra’s initiatives. He expressed his optimistic outlook, anticipating positive outcomes for Pakistan as a result of this partnership.

Member Finance PTA also expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration and the opportunities it presents. He emphasised that the goal is to promote innovation and cooperation by harnessing the strengths of both organisations.

Moreover, the MoU aims to establish a coordination mechanism that will enable smooth working relations, capacity building through knowledge sharing and conducting sessions/trainings on relevant issues and technological advancements.

