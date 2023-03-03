AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
Mar 03, 2023
Pakistan

People’s issues must be resolved at their doorstep: NA speaker

Recorder Report Published 03 Mar, 2023 06:12am
ISLAMABAD: Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that resolving public issues at the people’s doorstep is the key responsibility of their representatives.

He said that provision of basic amenities, such as gas, electricity and infrastructural development, has always been his priority as a public representative. He expressed these views during his meeting with the managing director of SNGPL on Thursday.

While talking to the MD SNGPL, Speaker Ashraf highlighted that people in different union councils of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are facing issues, including the restricted supply of natural gas, load shedding, low pressure, and inability to apply for new gas connections.

The speaker also put forth the issues faced by the people of his constituency, including low gas pressure and supply; he asked for quick resolution of the issues faced by the people. He also asserted establishing a subsidiary office of the SNGPL in Habib ChowkGojar Khan would effectively address public concerns and issues.

MD SNGPL Aamir Tufail assured the speaker for efficient resolution of the issues faced by the people. He assured that the SNGPL is exerting every available resource and shall leave no stone unturned to resolve issues faced by people.

