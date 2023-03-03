KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Rafhan Maiz 31.12.2022 750% (f) 6,179.385 669.02 27.04.2023 25.04.2023 to Products Limited Year End 03.00.P.M 27.04.2023 AGM Crescent Jute - - - - 24.03.2023 18.03.2023 to Products Limited 11.30.A.M. 24.03.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023