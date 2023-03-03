Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Rafhan Maiz 31.12.2022 750% (f) 6,179.385 669.02 27.04.2023 25.04.2023 to
Products Limited Year End 03.00.P.M 27.04.2023
AGM
Crescent Jute - - - - 24.03.2023 18.03.2023 to
Products Limited 11.30.A.M. 24.03.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
