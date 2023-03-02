AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
BAFL 31.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.72%)
DFML 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (9.8%)
DGKC 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 70.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.19%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
MLCF 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.34%)
NETSOL 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.65%)
OGDC 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
PAEL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 61.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.98%)
PRL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.25%)
SNGP 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TELE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
TPLP 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 3,995 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 13,962 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.25%)
KSE100 40,413 Decreased By -97.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,153 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.22%)
Mar 02, 2023
Gold at one-week peak as dollar slides

Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2023 06:23am
NEW YORK: Gold prices gained 1% on Wednesday as strong Chinese economic data dented the dollar and drove some bets for better physical demand from the top bullion consumer, although the risk of elevated US interest rates capped gains.

Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,841.46 per ounce by 11:53 a.m. ET (1653 GMT), rising up to $1,844.5 earlier, their highest in a week. US gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,848.30.

With strong data out of China and some countries looking to continue with rate hikes, the dollar was weakening against other currencies, providing some support to the gold market, said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

The dollar hit a one-week low earlier today after China’s yuan gained as the country’s manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace since April 2012.

Since gold is priced in US dollars, a weaker currency makes it more affordable for foreign buyers.

The day’s gains in prices come after bullion posted its worst month since June 2021 in February after strong US data pointed to a resilient economy, suggesting that the Federal Reserve could deliver more rate hikes to curb inflation.

Higher interest rates to rein in consumer prices dim the appetite for bullion since it pays no interest against bond yields.

US employment and consumer prices reports in the next two weeks would help investors to gauge the path of interest rates.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold US gold US employment US dollars US interest rates

