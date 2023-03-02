Gold at one-week peak as dollar slides

NEW YORK: Gold prices gained 1% on Wednesday as strong Chinese economic data dented the dollar and drove some bets for better physical demand from the top bullion consumer, although the risk of elevated US interest rates capped gains.

Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,841.46 per ounce by 11:53 a.m. ET (1653 GMT), rising up to $1,844.5 earlier, their highest in a week. US gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,848.30.

With strong data out of China and some countries looking to continue with rate hikes, the dollar was weakening against other currencies, providing some support to the gold market, said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

The dollar hit a one-week low earlier today after China’s yuan gained as the country’s manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace since April 2012.

Since gold is priced in US dollars, a weaker currency makes it more affordable for foreign buyers.

The day’s gains in prices come after bullion posted its worst month since June 2021 in February after strong US data pointed to a resilient economy, suggesting that the Federal Reserve could deliver more rate hikes to curb inflation.

Higher interest rates to rein in consumer prices dim the appetite for bullion since it pays no interest against bond yields.

US employment and consumer prices reports in the next two weeks would help investors to gauge the path of interest rates.