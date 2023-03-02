AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
Mar 02, 2023
High temperatures in upcountry likely to melt glaciers early

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2023 06:24am
KARACHI: High temperatures in the upcountry are likely to trigger melting of glaciers early in mountainous areas of Pakistan during March, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

In an outlook for March, it said that the high temperatures may hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from the second week of the month, which are likely to cause glaciers to melt early in the mountainous region of north Pakistan.

The seasonal change is expected to cause the daytime temperatures to soar across the country and may remain above normal in most parts during the month, it said.

The expected above normal temperatures may make the Rabi crops including wheat ready for the harvest earlier than usual particularly in the lower half of the country, it pointed out.

It warned that the high temperatures may produce strong winds, dust storm and hailstorm in the country and unleash the pollen season early in major cities like Islamabad, Lahore.

Overall, it forecast a normal rainfall tendency for the country in March, but it said that Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may see a slightly below normal precipitation.

There are chances of rain-thunderstorm with hailstorms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and central and upper Punjab, despite below normal rains this month, it said.

Parts of Sindh and Balochistan are likely to witness isolated rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds in the second half of March, it alerted.

“The global climate indicators such as El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) are expected to remain in neutral phase during the forecast month,” the Met said.

