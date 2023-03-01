AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
Mar 01, 2023
Petrol price reduced by Rs5; diesel’s remains unchanged

Zaheer Abbasi | Wasim Iqbal Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Tuesday has announced to roll back per litre ex-depot price of petrol by Rs 5 per litre; however, kept the high speed diesel (HSD) price unchanged with effect from March 1-15, 2023.

The new price of petrol is Rs 267 instead of Rs 272 per litre. The rate of Petroleum levy (PL) on petrol is Rs 50 per litre. The ex-depot price of petrol supposed to be reduced by Rs 7 per litre according to oil marketing companies estimates.

The government kept the price of HSD unchanged by adjusting the PL rate, sources said. The price of HSD was supposed to be reduced by Rs 20 per litre but to meet one of the conditionalities of IMF, the government did not pass on the relief to public transporters and agriculturalists. No notification has been issued the new PL rate on HSD till filing of the story.

Through a televised press statement, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced the new petroleum prices. Talking about other petroleum products, he said light diesel oil (LDO) price has been reduced to Rs184.68 per litre after a slash of Rs 12 per litre. Kerosene oil price after a reduction of Rs 15 per litre has been fixed at Rs 187.73 per litre from Rs 202.73 per litre. Finance minister said that the new prices would be applicable from 12 pm.

Diesel, widely used in the agriculture and transport sectors, has a monthly consumption of over 500,000 metric tonnes. The price unchanged; however, is most likely to affect farmers entering crop sowing season – during which ordinarily consumption increases.

It has been learnt that government has increased PL on HSD by Rs 5 per litre from Rs 40 to Rs 45 per litre and also allowed PSO an exchanged adjustment of Rs 27.83 per litre. Whereas, PSO has given an exchange rate adjustment of Rs 15.75 per litre with effect from March 1.

