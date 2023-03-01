AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
BAFL 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.29%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-7.38%)
DGKC 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
EPCL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.91%)
FCCL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
HUBC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.27%)
MLCF 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.82%)
OGDC 82.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-3.44%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
PPL 62.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-4.22%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
TPLP 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.1%)
TRG 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.34%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -47.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 13,997 Decreased By -280.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,510 Decreased By -273.8 (-0.67%)
KSE30 15,187 Decreased By -164.6 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Initial registration with FBR: Firms, AOPs to furnish details of beneficial owners

Sohail Sarfraz Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Every company and association of person (AOP) on its initial registration with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) shall electronically furnish the particulars of its beneficial owners to the Board.

The FBR has issued S.R.O. 229(l) 1 2023 to propose amendments in the Income Tax Rules, 2002 on Tuesday.

Under the new rules, every company or AOP shall retain the records of all beneficial owners for a period of ten years from the date when the beneficial owners of that company or AOP, as the case may be, cease to be the beneficial owner of that company or AOP.

Board shall retain the records of beneficial owners of all companies and AOPs registered with the Board for a period of fifteen years from the date when that company or AOP ceases to be registered with FBR.

The rules said that every company and AOP already registered with FBR shall electronically furnish the particulars of its beneficial owners to the Board on or before December 31, 2023, as prescribed in Form (BOF-01) of Part IXA of the First Schedule to these rules through Board’s online system.

The record of the beneficial owners shall be updated whenever there is a change in any of the particulars of the beneficial owner as stipulated in Form within 30 days from the date when the change occurs.

In case of non-profit organization, the settlor, trustee, founder, promoter, beneficiary, class of beneficiary, as the case may be, will be the beneficial owners of the non-profit organization: Provided that where the beneficiary or class of beneficiary of the non-profit organization is general public, the beneficiary or class of beneficiary of such non-profit organization shall be exempted from the requirement of providing information of beneficial owners under this rule.

In case there is no change in the beneficial owners of the Company or AOP throughout a particular tax year, the Company or AOP as the case may, shall furnish a “Certificate of Confirmation for Beneficial Owner” to this effect as prescribed through Board’s online system along with the Income Tax return to be filed for that tax year, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR Income Tax Rules, 2002 beneficial owners association of person

Comments

1000 characters

Initial registration with FBR: Firms, AOPs to furnish details of beneficial owners

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

All eyes on SC ruling on polls in KP, Punjab

Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Evacuating electricity from Thar: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission lines

Negative adjustment in KE’s Q2 QTA: Positive adjustment in Jan FCAs of Discos, KE approved

17pc tax applicable on mobile phones valuing above $200

Read more stories