Mar 01, 2023
Business & Finance

Despite orders, failure to impose penalties on officials irks FBR chief

Sohail Sarfraz Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman has taken serious notice of the instances where heads of field formations have failed to impose penalties on 32 accused customs officials under Efficiency and Discipline Rules.

According to a communication of the FBR to all chief collectors/ directors general of Customs Department, on Tuesday, the chairman FBR/ secretary Revenue Division has taken a serious notice of the instances where competent authority had imposed a penalty under Efficiency and Discipline Rules but field formation had not implemented/ given effect to the penalty.

This vitiated the very spirit of the entire E&D proceedings and wasted the man-hours spent on it, the FBR said.

In view of the above, a list of officers upon whom penalties were imposed under the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020 pertaining to various field formations is communicated with the request that documentary evidence (e.g. field formations’ notifications of reduction in pay and allowances, stoppage of IJP allowance and pay slips after change, etc., as the case may be, may be furnished to the Board for the perusal of the chairman FBR/ secretary Revenue Division latest by March 6, 2023.

The exercise would ascertain that the penalty given to an accused was enforced timely and properly.

It is the responsibility of the head of a formation to ensure that the penalty imposed on officers/ officials is given effect/ implemented in letter and spirit without any delay, the FBR added.

FBR civil servants Customs department

