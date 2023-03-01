Lesco CEO resigns

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Ch Muhammad Amin resigned on Tuesday on account of ‘personal reasons’.

According to an official handout, Ch Amin has dispelled the impression of his differences with the Board of Directors (BoD) and all such reports. According to him, he had been striving hard for the betterment of employees and the company throughout his tenure.

There was an ideal working relationship with the BoD as well, he added. Ch Amin has also thanked Chairman BoD Hafiz Mian Muhammad Noman for his cooperation in his official engagements.

Lesco spokesman Shahid Haider said that Operation Director, has been given additional charge of CEO. The Chairman of Board has approved it accordingly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023