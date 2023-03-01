Ogra increases prices of LPG cylinders

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority raised 4.3 percent or Rs12 per kg increase of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders with effect from March 1, 2023 (today).

Following this, the price of domestic LPG cylinder has increased by Rs136.44 and commercial cylinder by Rs525 for the whole month of March.

In a monthly review, the oil and gas regulator announced to raise Rs266 to Rs278 per kg price and the new domestic cylinder price has also increased from Rs3,141.29 to Rs3,277.73. The General Sales Tax (GST) has already increased from 17 to 18 percent or Rs350 per metric ton increase for the month of March.

Maximum LPG consumer price has been increased by Rs11,563.31 per MT from Rs266,210.80 to Rs277,774.11 per MT. The production cost

has increased by Rs9,799 per MT.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023